Understanding the Tragic Death of a Woman Set on Fire in an NYC Subway

Attorneys representing the suspect charged with setting a woman on fire on a New York subway are preparing for a potential insanity defense.

A man has been arrested by the New York City police on charges of murder and arson following the tragic death of a woman who was intentionally set on fire inside a subway train in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sebastian Zapeta-Calil, a 33-year-old man, was arrested on Monday following his apprehension the day before. Authorities have charged him with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and arson. At this time, it remains uncertain whether Zapeta-Calil has legal representation or when his arraignment will take place.

According to immigration officials, Zapeta-Calil, originally from Guatemala, was deported in 2018 and did not possess the necessary authorization to be in the United States.

Zapeta-Calil is currently in custody at Brooklyn Central Booking. The exact details of when and where Zapeta reentered the U.S. remain unclear.

Defense may seek insanity plea: Source

Zapeta-Calil’s legal team is requesting a psychological evaluation, as stated by a source who is knowledgeable about the ongoing investigation.

Officials have not confirmed whether the suspect received a psych evaluation when he was taken to Interfaith Medical Center on Monday night.

The police informed me that the victim did not have any identification on her. They mentioned that due to the state of the body, they might have to rely on the victim’s dental records to establish her identity.

The address in Brooklyn associated with Zapeta-Calil, as provided by the police, corresponds to a service center operated by Samaritan Daytop Village. This organization offers housing and assistance for individuals struggling with substance abuse.

NewsNation has reached out to the organization for confirmation regarding Zapeta-Calil’s residence, but they have not yet responded.

Woman severely burned, only teeth can ID her: NYPD

A woman was peacefully asleep on a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, around 7:30 a.m., when an unidentified suspect deliberately ignited her clothing, according to the New York Police Department.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the police. According to authorities, her injuries were so severe that dental records may be necessary for identification, as reported by NewsNation WPIX.

Teens help police find suspect

According to the police, three high school-age New Yorkers called 911 after seeing and recognizing the suspect on a train at the York Street station.

“Our officers at District 2 successfully halted the train at Herald Square and skillfully maintained control by keeping the doors closed. They bravely walked through the train and apprehended the highly dangerous individual responsible. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the public and the police.”

According to the police, the suspect was found to be in possession of a lighter in his pocket.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has taken proactive measures this year by deploying New York National Guard members to assist the police in conducting random bag searches for weapons in the city’s subway system. This decision comes in response to a series of high-profile crimes that have occurred on city trains. In a further effort to enhance security, Governor Hochul has recently dispatched additional members to aid in patrolling during the holiday season. These measures aim to ensure the safety and well-being of subway riders in New York.

