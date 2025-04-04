Flood Watch Issued For Several Rivers In Missouri Due To Rising Waters

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an extended Flood Watch for several rivers in Missouri, encouraging citizens to prepare for potential flooding. The watch, which began Thursday morning, will stay in effect through the weekend, affecting counties such as Pulaski, Laclede, Stone, Christian, and Phelps.

The watch affects multiple rivers, including the Gasconade River at Hazelgreen, the Current River near Powder Mill, the Big Piney River below Fort Leonard Wood, and the James River near Boaz, among others. The NWS warns that river levels could climb quickly, reaching flood status by Saturday afternoon. The Gasconade River at Jerome and the James River at Galena are predicted to reach or exceed flood stage during the weekend, potentially causing considerable damage in low-lying regions.

Key Locations Affected:

Gasconade River at Hazelgreen: Flooding is possible in Pulaski and Laclede Counties, especially near the river’s gage site.

Current River near Powder Mill: Shannon County could see floodwaters reach flood stage starting late Friday.

Big Piney River below Fort Leonard Wood – East Gate: Fort Leonard Wood is on alert for potential flooding by Friday evening.

Jacks Fork at Eminence: The river near Eminence in Shannon County could flood low-lying areas over the weekend.

James River near Boaz: Rising waters may impact Stone and Christian Counties starting Saturday afternoon.

Rising Waters Expected to Impact Local Communities

We ask residents near these rivers to exercise caution, especially in regions where flooding may disrupt normal routines. The Current River and Jacks Fork River, in particular, have higher-than-usual water levels this spring, posing threats to recreational sites and local highways.

Flooding of the James River in Galena could have an impact on recreational facilities such as Shoal Canoe Rental, which is located near the river’s gage site. Floodwaters may also generate backwater effects at Railey Creek, exacerbating the risks in the area.

Precautionary Measures and Alerts

The National Weather Service recommends residents regularly watch local circumstances, particularly in flood-prone areas. Drivers should avoid driving on flooded roadways, since situations can change fast. Communities along these rivers are advised to be informed via weather alerts and to take appropriate precautions, such as securing property in flood-prone regions and avoiding recreational activities along riverbanks.

The NWS will continue to provide updates on the flood situation, with the next report due at 10:45 AM CDT. Residents are asked to visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov, for more safety information and updates.

Additional Flood Warnings in Missouri

This flood watch comes after earlier warnings in other sections of the state. The alert for numerous regions has been extended until Monday evening, including a new watch for the Gasconade River at Hazelgreen, which is projected to flood by Saturday evening. The National Weather Service is also watching flood conditions on Roubidoux Creek near Waynesville, which could have an impact on local highways and RV parks.

Local disaster management authorities have been coordinating response efforts to ensure adequate flood preparedness resources are available. The public is reminded to take all flood warnings seriously, as floodwaters can endanger life and property.

In addition to the flood watch, people are urged to exercise caution as heavy rain and runoff may worsen increasing river levels in the coming days. Local officials are constantly monitoring the situation and will provide additional updates as needed.

