67-year-old Who Went Missing After Crash Discovered Dead At Bottom Of A Well

The body of a 67-year-old woman was discovered at the bottom of a deep well in Georgia, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Shirley Obert went missing Saturday following an automobile accident at Abercrombie and Oxford Road in Monroe County.

Authorities found her dead at the bottom of a deep well surrounded “by very thick brush, near where her car was found.”

The sheriff’s office stated that Obert looked to be looking for help following the crash when she fell into the well and died.

“This appears to have been a tragic accident,” the sheriff’s office said.

