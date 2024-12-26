Bensalem police apprehend bank robber with cash-filled bag after using identical demand note in multiple heists

Bensalem police claim to have apprehended a serial bank robber as he exited a bank in the township, clutching a bag filled with stolen cash.

Marc Masich, a 47-year-old resident of Amherst, New York, was arrested by the Bensalem Township Police Department on Monday, around 5:30 p.m. The arrest took place in the parking lot of the PNC Bank located at Hulmeville Road near Byberry Road.

A police officer observed an unattended black Nisan sedan without a license plate, which was left running. Shortly after, a man, later identified as Masich, hastily exited the building carrying a bag. According to authorities, Masich allegedly stole around $4,000 from the bank by presenting a note to the teller that demanded, “Give me all the money in your drawer and ensure there are no tracking devices included.”

According to authorities, Masich employed the aforementioned note approximately 20 minutes prior at the TD bank located along State Road near Mechanicsville Road. The teller at that particular branch informed the robber that he was unable to access the cash machine, prompting the man to depart from the scene.

According to officials, Masich tried to rob Santander Bank on Street Road near High Avenue. However, he got nervous when someone asked him to lower his face mask. As a result, he left the bank without causing any trouble.

According to the police, Masich has confessed to committing three additional bank robberies last month in Langhorne, North Wales, and Newtown Square. He used the same demand note in all three incidents.

Masich faces a range of serious charges, including the robbery of a financial institution, making terroristic threats, and other related offenses. Currently, he is being held in jail on a bond set at 10% of half a million dollars.

