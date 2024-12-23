Montgomery house fire claims woman’s life overnight

A tragic incident occurred in the Sheridan Heights neighborhood of north Montgomery, Alabama, where a house fire took the life of an elderly woman, aged 89.

At around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters rushed to the 3000 Block of Alta Road after receiving a distress call. Upon arrival, they were met with a single-story home engulfed in smoke and flames emanating from the roof area.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue officials encountered security barriers on the doors and windows of the house. To extinguish the fire, firefighters utilized the aerial ladder stream and had to force entry into the home.

Authorities say that firefighters conducted a thorough search of the home and discovered a woman inside. According to a family friend who spoke with WSFA 12 News, the woman has been identified as 89-year-old Jerrie Daniels.

She was rushed to the hospital and declared deceased.

Daniels leaves behind a son. Those close to her remember her as a warm-hearted and generous individual who, for several years, organized a festive dinner at the Sheridan Heights Community Center for the local workers.

No civilians or firefighters sustained injuries during the incident, and there were no other individuals present in the house. The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

