A woman has been charged with murdering a man in Old Town last month

A 33-year-old woman will appear in court later today to face first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a man in Old Town last month.

James McKnight, 44, was discovered shot in an apartment building on the 1300 block of North Hudson about 2:31 a.m. on March 16. He suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach, and officers performed CPR while waiting for an ambulance, but he died about two hours later.

CPD now claims Breanna Gilliams, who lives on the same block as the shooting, is responsible for the murder. What authorities believe happened will be disclosed at her detention hearing today.

Last month, CWBChicago reported that an officer who arrived at the shooting site said a lady claiming to be McKnight’s wife informed them that a man wearing a ski mask entered their apartment and began firing. Police discovered a gunshot and one shell casing inside a unit in the complex.

Less than ten minutes before McKnight was discovered, a 911 caller reported a man and woman arguing in a nearby apartment, and the call-taker heard a gunshot before disconnecting. It’s unclear whether this was related to the murder.

