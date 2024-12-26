Former Tennessee Teacher Convicted Of Raping 12-year-old Student, Resulting In Pregnancy, Receives 25-year Prison Sentence: ‘may burn In In Hell’

A former Tennessee teacher received a 25-year prison sentence for raping a 12-year-old boy and becoming pregnant.

Alissa McCommon, a former fifth-grade teacher, pled guilty to 12 felony counts, including rape of a minor and statutory rape by an authority figure, WREG-3 reports.

McCommon also received a lifelong community supervision order and registered as a violent sex offender. The TV station reported that the sentencing prohibits her from contacting any of her victims.

According to the New York Post, the accusations McCommon faced involved five of her victims, while officials suspect there could be up to 21.

WREG-3 reports that the former instructor groomed her kids in a variety of ways. She called one of the victims over 200 times. She occasionally played video games with the victim and exchanged obscene photographs via Snapchat. On another occasion, she misled the student by threatening to kill herself if he stopped being with her.

McCommon informed a 12-year-old that she was pregnant by him. People claimed that DNA later confirmed the paternity.

“I loved you like family and opened my doors to you. You used our friendship to hurt me and the people I love in this world took innocence from my son before puberty, took what was supposed to be a great experience, and tainted it. Your mind is sick and twisted for looking at a child and being turned on,” one of the victim’s mother’s said to the court according to the WREG-3. “The innocent child will be loved and raised without your influence. There’s no amount of time they can give you that will equal what God will give you. You will burn in hell.”

Reference Article