Maryland man stunned by $500,000 Powerball jackpot

A calm evening at home turned into a big payday for one Aberdeen resident when he discovered a $500,010 winning ticket from the March 24 Powerball Double Play drawing.

The Harford County guy, known as “Double the Fun,” claimed his win at Maryland Lottery headquarters on Monday, accompanied by his girlfriend. He frequently uses the Double Play feature on his Powerball tickets and matched all five white balls in the secondary drawing, winning the second-tier $500,000 jackpot. Matching numbers on a second line generated an extra $10.

Double Play, an extra $1 Powerball add-on, provides participants with a second chance to win using the same numbers in a separate draw 30 minutes following the main event. Double Play offers prizes of up to $10 million.

The man ignored the victory for a few days. Only while watching television at home did the man check his ticket and notice the same numbers. The couple didn’t realize the magnitude of the prize until they received confirmation later.

The pair stated that they would use the award money to settle their bills.

The winning ticket was purchased from Carsins Run Liquors on Churchville Road in Aberdeen. The store is awarded a $1,000 bonus for selling the second-tier winning ticket.

