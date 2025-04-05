Tornado Warning Issued for Parts of Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas Until 9 PM Friday Night

A tornado watch has been issued for many counties in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas until 9 p.m. CDT on Friday, April 4, 2025, according to the National Weather Service. This watch affects Louisiana’s Bossier, Caddo, and Webster parishes, Oklahoma’s McCurtain County, and numerous northeast Texas counties, including Bowie, Cass, Gregg, and others.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center issued a watch, warning that conditions are favorable for the formation of strong thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. The NWS Storm Prediction Center warns residents in the impacted areas to remain weather-aware and prepared for rapidly changing conditions.

Cities on the watch list include Shreveport, Louisiana; Texarkana, Texas; and Idabel, Oklahoma. Those living in these areas should keep an eye on local news and weather services for updates and take precautions to stay safe, such as keeping an emergency kit on hand and knowing where a safe spot is.

This tornado watch is in force until 9 p.m. CDT, and residents should remain attentive as conditions may increase during the afternoon.

