Suspect Apprehended For Man’s Murder In Mesa

A suspect has been arrested for murder in the shooting death of a man in Mesa last year.

Mesa Police say Gavin Wadzinski, 23, was shot on April 21, 2024, at Thomas and Recker Roads. Wadzinski was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no suspects detained in connection with the shooting.

Police said the incident was the result of a meeting between Wadzinski and 18-year-old Devin Moll, during which Wadzinski planned to purchase a pistol and cocaine.

“After serving several search warrants, investigators learned that Gavin wanted to buy a gun and Marijuana from then 17-year-old Devin Moll,” Mesa Police officials said. “Both men agreed to meet, and Moll described the vehicle he would be arriving in. Investigators collected and watched traffic surveillance footage, looking for the vehicle Moll described. They found one vehicle that displayed a unique headlight pattern in the area of the murder at the time it occurred. With this information, investigators gathered more videos throughout the city that showed this same vehicle with unusual headlights and used the videos to create a path that ultimately helped them locate Moll.”

Moll was detained on April 1 and placed into the jail. He is charged with second-degree murder and is being jailed on a $1 million bond.

Reference Article