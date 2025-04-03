Southeast Iowa Man Wins $20K On Iottery Ticket Purchased During Lunch Break

A southeast Iowa man is $20,000 richer after buying a winning lotto ticket.

“I scratched it and flipped out!” said Toni Hartley, of Ottumwa.

During his lunch break, Hartley purchased his winning Iowa Lottery “$20,000 Crossword” scratch ticket in Ottumwa.

“I got a sandwich, some jalapeño poppers and a couple tickets,” he said.

Hartley forgot about the tickets until he returned home and learned he had won.

“It’s pretty amazing, it’s kind of ironic. I really kind of thought, of all days, why not?” Hartley said.

He intends to utilize his gains to pay off some bills, increase his savings account, and indulge his new grandchild.

Hartley collected his winnings on Wednesday at the lottery offices in Clive.

