2 Woolwine Residents Taken Into Custody For Severe Beating Of 17-year-old

According to Sheriff Dan Smith, two Woolwine individuals have been arrested in connection with the savage assault of a 17-year-old male, following a Patrick County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

On February 21, 2025, the victim’s mother reported the incident to law enforcement.

The attack occurred at a friend’s home on Fishpond Drive in Elamsville, and the victim suffered many facial fractures that need reconstructive surgery.

On February 28, 2025, deputies arrested:

Freddie Lee Kendrick Jr., 22, of 1392 Iron Bridge Road

Amber Mary Kendrick, 24, of 1224 Iron Bridge Road

Both people were charged with:

Malicious Wounding

Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Wounding

Freddie Kendrick Jr. is also charged with soliciting a minor to commit malicious wounding.

Authorities say the Kendricks planned the attack by taking a 15-year-old juvenile suspect to the Fishpond Drive home after discovering the victim was present.

Kendrick Jr. allegedly directed the juvenile to attack the victim after arriving at the spot.

Sheriff Smith described the assault as a one-sided, unprovoked attack, highlighting that the victim tried to flee but did not resist.

On February 22, 2025, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office executed three simultaneous search warrants at Kendricks’ and the 15-year-old suspect’s dwellings.

Investigators recovered cell phones, which purportedly held video footage and messages detailing the attack’s planning and execution. The evidence implies that:

Amber Kendrick filmed the assault

Freddie Kendrick Jr. orchestrated the attack

The 15-year-old juvenile suspect faces the same charges, while Sheriff Smith explained that charging a minor is a distinct legal process.

At the Patrick County Jail, both Freddie and Amber Kendrick remain in detention without bond. The inquiry, overseen by Lieutenant Steve Austin, is still ongoing.

Sheriff Smith highlighted the gravity of the situation, saying, “This was a disturbing, deliberate act of violence that we are taking very seriously.”

The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with more information contact them.

Reference Article