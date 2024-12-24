Alabama officials encouraging students to apply for financial aid during the holiday season

High school seniors are currently enjoying their holiday break, and education officials are urging them to take advantage of this time by completing the FAFSA form. By filling out the FAFSA form now, students can secure financial aid to support their college expenses.

According to Alabama Possible, your child has the opportunity to receive thousands of dollars in free Pell Grant money, which does not need to be repaid. It only takes about 30 minutes to complete this year’s form. Surprisingly, only approximately 35,000 students in Alabama bother to fill out the form annually.

According to Chandra Scott, the Executive Director of Alabama Possible, if you reside in Alabama, you are likely eligible for the maximum Pell Grant amount of $7,395.

“We rank as the 7th poorest state in the nation,” states Scotts. “Therefore, we are aware that there are numerous eligible students who fail to utilize the pell grant. This is why we emphasize the importance of completing the necessary forms during this period, as it offers students the opportunity to take advantage of the grant.”

According to Scott, Alabama students were able to access approximately $90 million in Pell Grant funds last year simply by completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). She highlights that this translates to about 60% of the eligible students in our state.

Both the student and their parent or guardian must create an FS-A-ID account while completing the FAFSA form.

Alabama Possible offers a range of valuable resources for parents and students, including access to various scholarships. These free resources aim to provide support and assistance to individuals seeking financial aid for their education.

