Authorities Search For Missing Person in Ohio

Authorities are requesting the community’s aid in identifying a missing 17-year-old adolescent who was last seen on March 23, 2025, around 6:30 p.m., near Walnut Street and North Front Street.

The last sighting of the adolescent included a camouflage-colored hat with orange lettering, a blue checkered jacket or sweatshirt, and tan Carhartt pants.

Police have not revealed any other information concerning his disappearance, but they ask people to remain watchful.

Anyone with knowledge about the juvenile’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Williamsburg Police Department via Clermont County Dispatch at 513-732-2231.

Do not approach the individual; instead, contact police enforcement directly to ensure a coordinated response.

