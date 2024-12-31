N.Y. Gov. Hochul urges New Yorkers to prepare for New Year’s holiday storm

Heavy rains are expected to move into the city, Long Island, and Central New York just as the ball drops tomorrow night. Confetti might not be the only thing coming down, as the weather forecast predicts a downpour during the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Governor Kathy Hochul has issued a directive to state agencies and is urging New Yorkers to take necessary precautions in light of the forecasted storms that are expected to affect New Year’s Eve celebrations in the downstate region. The storms are expected to bring heavy rain initially, followed by a winter storm system that may impact certain areas in upstate New York until Sunday.

In a media announcement, Hochul urged all New Yorkers to stay safe by planning ahead and monitoring their local forecast as state agencies are prepared to respond to heavy rain and snow as the new year begins.

According to the governor, individuals planning to go to Times Square should be prepared for rain, while those living in upstate New York might encounter heavy snowfall and powerful winds. It is important for New Yorkers to stay informed about the weather in the coming days and to refrain from unnecessary travel in case the conditions deteriorate.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts that Lake Effect Snow will form to the east and southeast of Lakes Erie and Ontario starting Wednesday night and lasting through the weekend. Significant snowfall accumulations are expected in areas of Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, and the North Country until Sunday.

People living in these regions should closely monitor local weather forecasts and refrain from unnecessary travel due to the potential for whiteout conditions caused by snow and powerful winds.

