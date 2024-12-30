Powerball Jackpot Winner Sold In New York: A Huge Prize Awaits

A fortunate lottery player in New York is relishing in some additional money today.

The New York State Lottery has reported the sale of a winning ticket for the “Big Money” prize from Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky ticket managed to secure the 3rd place prize amounting to $50,000 by correctly matching four out of five numbers, along with the Powerball.

Winning the 3rd place Powerball prize comes with odds of 1 in 913,129.18.

The winning numbers for the Powerball draw on Saturday were 6-31-51-54-55, and the Powerball number was 12.

The grand prize from Saturday’s drawing went unclaimed, which means that the jackpot for Monday’s drawing has now reached a staggering $163 million dollars.

The Powerball draws take place every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 pm.

There are three different ways to play the Powerball.

If you want to boost your potential winnings, you can opt for the Powerplay, which costs an additional $1 per ticket. By adding the Powerplay, your prize can be increased by up to 5 times the original amount.

If you have a strong attachment to your chosen numbers, there’s an option for you to play them again. Simply take your ticket to a lottery retailer, and they will provide you with another ticket bearing the exact same numbers, at the same cost as your original ticket.

With the MULTI-DRAW option, you have the convenience of playing Powerball for multiple drawings in a row. Simply mark your ticket and you can use the same numbers for up to 39 consecutive drawings.

To gain an added advantage, you can also consider utilizing these numbers. Let’s take a glance at the Powerball numbers that have been frequently drawn since 2017.

