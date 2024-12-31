Charlotte Bennett, a Westchester native, drops lawsuit against Andrew Cuomo

Charlotte Bennett, who gained media attention in 2021 for disclosing a claim of sexual harassment against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, has recently decided to drop her lawsuit against Cuomo.

Bennett, a 28-year-old graduate of Katonah-Lewisboro High School, used to work in Governor Cuomo’s office. She was among the group of female employees of NY State and Cuomo whose allegations ultimately led to Cuomo’s resignation.

Bennett’s past experience includes working for women’s rights organizations in Westchester, including Hope’s Door in Pleasantville.

Bennett served under Cuomo from 2019 to 2020 in multiple roles, including special assistant, executive assistant, and policy advisor.

According to a New York Times report by Jesse McKinley, Bennett revealed that on June 5, 2020, she had a one-on-one conversation with Cuomo in Albany. During this conversation, Cuomo inquired about the role age plays in a relationship and expressed his openness to being involved with a woman in her 20s. Although Cuomo never made any physical advances towards her, Bennett felt uneasy and fearful. She confided in the Times, stating, “I sensed that the governor had a desire to sleep with me, which made me feel uncomfortable and scared. I started to wonder how I could extricate myself from the situation and feared it would jeopardize my job.”

Bennett’s attorney, Debra Katz, released the following statement.

Ever since Ms. Bennett initiated legal proceedings in federal court in September 2022, former Governor Cuomo has been relentless in his efforts to harass our client. He has bombarded her with an overwhelming number of intrusive discovery requests and has made outrageous statements in his pleadings, all aimed at embarrassing and humiliating her. These requests include demanding medical records from irrelevant specialists, such as gynecologists and optometrists, as well as records dating back over ten years to when she was a minor.

The purpose of this investigation was to uncover information that could tarnish our client’s reputation and divert attention from the fact that Mr. Cuomo, as determined by the New York Attorney General’s Office after a thorough investigation, sexually harassed Ms. Bennett and at least 11 other women. It is crucial not to overlook the fact that prior to embarking on his expensive and lengthy legal battle against Ms. Bennett, which was funded by New York State taxpayers, Mr. Cuomo issued an apology for his actions.

During a press conference in March 2021, he expressed his apologies for causing discomfort and pain to anyone. He acknowledged that some of his comments may have been mistakenly perceived as unwelcome flirtation and sincerely apologized to anyone who felt that way. However, many regarded his apologies as insincere.

This legal battle has always been about seeking justice for Ms. Bennett. Ever since she had the courage to come forward with her allegations against Mr. Cuomo, Ms. Bennett has faced unwarranted attacks on her character and integrity. She has had to endure invasive requests for documents and depositions that have targeted her parents, family, close friends, and even her college. Through these legal proceedings, Mr. Cuomo has sought to retaliate against Ms. Bennett and others who spoke out against his sexual harassment, causing further harm to her while burdening New York taxpayers.

Ms. Bennett’s representatives express their commitment to seeking justice for all victims of sexual harassment by powerful individuals, such as former Governor Cuomo. They are currently in settlement discussions with the State of New York and former Governor Cuomo. They note that the former governor’s recent letter to the federal court threatened to interfere with the settlement process. By dismissing the federal case, they hope that their client will be able to resolve the dispute and receive compensation for the harm caused by Mr. Cuomo and his agents.

Charlotte Bennett asserts that the lawsuit filed by former Governor Andrew Cuomo can no longer be used as a means to harass her and her family. She expresses her dissatisfaction with the abusive filings and invasive subpoenas, which she believes are intended to humiliate and retaliate against her and her supporters. Bennett also points out that Cuomo’s recent letter to the Court is yet another example of this behavior, and she has reached her limit.

“I have gone through a disturbing and exhausting two-year case, and there have been moments where I have genuinely felt that death would be preferable to enduring any more of his relentless legal harassment. This relentless pursuit has inflicted immense emotional and financial strain on my loved ones and me. At this point, I am eager to move forward and reclaim my life. Today, I am choosing to prioritize my well-being.”

The case filed by Ms. Bennett against her employer, the State of New York, in State court, will continue.

According to Cuomo’s legal team, his attorneys Rita Glavin and Theresa Trzaskoma, view Ms. Bennett’s decision to drop her lawsuit as a complete capitulation and a desperate attempt to avoid being confronted with the substantial evidence that refutes her claims against Governor Cuomo. They argue that there are mountains of exculpatory discovery, including contemporaneous texts and videos that were not obtained by the Attorney General’s office.

“After years of falsely smearing Governor Cuomo, Ms. Bennett has abruptly withdrawn her federal lawsuit just before her deposition. It seems she wanted to avoid admitting under oath that her allegations were baseless and lacked merit. If New York State succumbs to her public pressure campaign and decides to settle, it must be made clear that it is not based on the merits of the case. Instead, it should be accompanied by the public release of all the evidence, allowing New Yorkers to finally discover the truth: Governor Cuomo is innocent of any allegations of sexual harassment.”

Cuomo has filed legal papers indicating his intention to proceed with a defamation lawsuit against Bennett, just days after she announced her withdrawal of the suit against him.

Governor Cuomo is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for the serious injuries and losses he has endured and will continue to endure as a result of Bennett and her agents’ false statement on December 9, 2024. The statement falsely accused Governor Cuomo of sexually harassing Bennett.

Bennett’s agents took to Twitter on December 9, 2024, to share an important update. The headline of their tweet read, “Debra Katz and Charlotte Bennett respond to the news of Bennett’s voluntary dismissal of her lawsuit against Andrew Cuomo, who sexually harassed her, in the U.S. District Court in the SDNY.”

Bennett shared her agents’ tweet, which has received more than 90,000 views. The Defamatory Statement made on December 9, which was widely spread and came after Bennett and her agents had made numerous public accusations against Governor Cuomo, was both false and defamatory. Bennett knowingly made this statement, fully aware of its falseness and with the intention of causing harm to Governor Cuomo.

Katz criticized Cuomo’s actions, stating that it is “shameful” for him to choose that path. Several New York Democrats share this sentiment and do not view Cuomo’s actions as a gesture of reconciliation with those in the party who oppose his political comeback. There have been rumors circulating that Cuomo is preparing to run for NYC Mayor.

“If Andrew is looking to repair relationships, this is not the way to go about it. It suggests that he intends to continue with the same approach he used as Governor – a take it or leave it attitude, playing hardball.”

Many Westchester Democrats have demanded Cuomo’s resignation following the revelations of Bennett and other victims. A comprehensive investigation conducted by the NYS Attorney General, Letitia James, confirmed that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women. Additionally, a federal investigation conducted by the US Department of Justice revealed that Cuomo had harassed 13 women.

Cuomo has consistently denied the allegations and has never faced any criminal charges.

Many Democrats are questioning how he can successfully run as a Democrat and win, considering that there are still many who are unwilling to forgive and forget. Notably, Attorney General James and Governor Kathy Hochul.

Last year, Cuomo made the decision to change his voter registration from Westchester County, Purchase, to New York City.

