Woman in NY Arrested for DWI After Confusing Driveway for Road

A woman in New York state was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after causing a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning, leaving some homeowners startled and concerned.

According to police, the authorities were contacted regarding a collision near a house. However, it is believed that the suspect’s alleged impairment played a significant role in their poor judgement, ultimately causing the crash.

New York State Woman Arrested For Alleged DWI After Mistaking Driveway For Road

A 38-year-old woman from Naples, New York was taken into custody after she crashed a truck early Saturday, as reported by Finger Lakes 1. Deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at approximately 1:22 AM following a report of a property damage accident.

According to the police, the suspect was driving in the south direction when she mistakenly turned into a private driveway, thinking it was a road. As a result, her truck collided with a tree near the driveway.

According to authorities, the suspect was found to be under the influence of alcohol during the investigation. The woman was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated. In addition, she was issued traffic tickets and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

