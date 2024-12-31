Residents of New York State to Receive Generous Cash Gift in the Near Future

Residents in New York State may be in for a delightful surprise in the upcoming weeks, just in time for a much-needed boost!

The holidays really took a toll on our bank accounts. In fact, many of us are still struggling to recover from the debt incurred during last year’s Christmas shopping spree!

Fortunately, the Federal Government has stepped in to provide assistance in the form of a check or direct deposit.

Multiple reports indicate that there is an “unclaimed” check that is set to be received by certain individuals, and the best part is that they don’t have to take any additional steps to receive it!

According to NewsNationNow.com, individuals who did not claim a Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax returns are eligible for these payments. The credit was designed for those who missed out on one of the COVID stimulus payments or did not receive the full amount.

Some people will receive a significant sum of money, which will assist them in covering the expenses they incurred during the holiday season.

According to Lendintree.com, the average amount spent by individuals who took on debt during the holidays increased from $1,028 in 2023 to $1,181. Interestingly, this debt figure was at its lowest in 2015, with an average of $986.

If you have a plan to tackle your debt, there’s a chance you could be eligible for the upcoming IRS payout in 2025. Additionally, the window to file your 2024 taxes will open soon. Specifically, the filing season for 2024 tax returns starts on January 27, 2025. If you’re entitled to a refund, it could provide some relief for your credit card bills.

