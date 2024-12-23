Man Arrested on NY State Thruway for Felonies, According to Police

The New York State Police have announced that a suspect has been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop on one of the state’s busiest highways. The charges against the New York man include first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, which is classified as a Class A-I felony, can result in severe penalties. According to Saland Law PC, individuals convicted of this offense may face a potential sentence of life imprisonment along with a hefty fine of $100,000.

On December 18, the New York State Police announced that they apprehended a Bronx resident for the possession of drugs and firearms along Interstate-87 in the Town of Greenburgh. The troopers from Tarrytown made the arrest, charging the individual with felony offenses.

At around 1:00 pm, troopers performed a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Rogue on the New York State Thruway. The stop was made due to violations of the vehicle and traffic law.

According to police, they have discovered that the person responsible for the incident is a 27-year-old man. During their investigation, they found that he had a stolen, fully loaded SCCY Industries 9mm firearm from North Carolina. In addition, they also found a significant amount of illegal substances in his possession, including approximately 1,574 grams of white cocaine, 15 grams of pink cocaine, 354 grams of Alprazolam, 467 grams of cannabis, 6 grams of amphetamine, 3 grams of MDA, and 145 grams of heroin. Along with these substances, the police also discovered various drug paraphernalia.

The suspect faced arraignment in the village of Dobbs Ferry and was promptly remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. This decision came as a result of numerous vehicle and traffic violations, as well as 18 criminal charges.

