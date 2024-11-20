Alabama bill targets ‘distracted learning’ by prohibiting phone use at school

A new bill would ban cell phone use in all Alabama public schools, with some exceptions.

Rep. Patrick Sellers, D-Jefferson County, introduced legislation on Nov. 18 that would establish a statewide model policy prohibiting K-12 students from using cell phones and other electronic communication devices during school hours. The Alabama Department of Education and local school districts would have to develop a policy for the 2026–27 school year.

Only in an emergency, to address health-care difficulties, or if it was part of an IEP or 504 plan, could students use a device.

Sellers told AL.com that educators and school administrators were very interested in the measure. They informed him they were concerned about kids’ ability to stay attentive in class.

“Just like we have laws against driving with your cell phone and distracted driving, there’s distracted learning,” Sellers reported to AL.com. We need to give all our students the best chance to learn in a healthy environment.”

Schools around the state and country are considering cell phone bans in response to recent federal guidelines on student mental health and social media use. In February, the Alabama state education board passed a resolution to “strongly encourage” local school districts to implement a policy that limits cell phone use on school grounds, claiming negative effects on learning and retention.

Since then, numerous Alabama school districts have imposed stricter limitations on cell phone use or have banned them entirely. Some schools ask students to set their phones to “airplane mode” during class. Others utilize boxes or lockable bags to keep phones secure.

“We need to talk about getting cell phones out of schools and getting kids off social media,” Mackey stated at the board’s June work session. “Every system that has successfully removed cell phones from schools has seen an improvement in disciplinary results by 35, 40, or 45 percent.” Removing cell phones from classrooms significantly improves discipline.

With the passage of a law in 2023, Florida became the first state to forbid “wireless communication devices” during instructional time. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey, approximately 30 states have imposed statewide limitations or made policy recommendations.

Montgomery County Public Schools implemented a cell phone ban in the classroom in June. Leaders claim it has resulted in a decrease in discipline rates. Several staff members observed fewer student distractions during learning and participation.

In Mobile, one school reported a 37% decrease in discipline referrals and an increase in academic attainment after implementing a similar pilot program.

It is likely that the bill may receive bipartisan support; Republican members, including Terri Collins, leader of the Alabama House Education Policy Committee, told reporters this summer that they would support a statewide ban on cell phone use in schools.

“We’ll make sure we work hand in hand across the aisle,” Sellers told the crowd. “It’s a matter of concern, and it has been a matter of concern for quite some time.”

The 2025 legislative session begins on February 4.

Reference Article