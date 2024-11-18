Alabama man won $2 million prize in Florida lottery scratch-off game

The Florida Lottery recently announced that Jeremy Smith of Lillian, Alabama, won a $2 million scratch-off jackpot in the Triple 777 game.

The Alabama man elected to accept his prize in the form of a one-time lump sum payment of $1,280,000.

Smith bought his winning ticket from the CEFCO Convenience Store at 5330 Gulf Breeze Parkway in Gulf Breeze. The retailer received an additional commission of $4,000 for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Triple 777, a $10 scratch-off game, has over six million winning tickets and a total cash prize pool of $158.8, including eight $2 million top prizes.

With an overall probability of 1-in-3.51, players can win up to 15 times.

Scratch-off games are a key part of the lottery’s game portfolio, accounting for over 74% of total ticket sales in fiscal years 2023-2024. Furthermore, since their establishment, scratch-off games have paid out more than $63.1 billion in prizes, made 2,175 millionaires, and produced more than $19.24 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to education and sent more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The Florida Lottery reinvests 99 percent of its money back into the state’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,600 lottery stores, and educational transfers. Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have given out more than $95.7 billion in prizes, with almost 4,000 people becoming millionaires.

Reference Article