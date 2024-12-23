Can You Really Be Banned from Drinking Alcohol in New York on Christmas?

Is it a fact or fiction that you are banned from drinking alcohol on Christmas in New York State? We all know that New York State has a law or tax on everything.

If you’re planning to gather your old high school friends and go out for a drink during the holidays, you might encounter a hurdle. It turns out that some states actually prohibit the sale of alcohol on Christmas Day. So, if you’re in New York, you’re probably wondering if this ban applies there as well.

Does New York Ban Alcohol On Christmas?

Here is a list of at least 24 states that ban liquor sales on Christmas Day.

Arkansas: State law prohibits the sale of intoxicating liquors on Christmas Day

Idaho: State-run liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day

Kansas: Most alcoholic beverages are not available for retail sale on Christmas Day

Massachusetts: All retail liquor sales are prohibited on Christmas Day

Minnesota: Alcohol sales are prohibited on Christmas Day, and after 8 PM on Christmas Eve, with some exceptions

Mississippi: Alcohol with 5% alcohol by volume or less is available for purchase on Christmas Day

New Hampshire: Liquor can only be purchased in state-run stores, which are closed on Christmas Day

New Mexico: Liquor sales are prohibited in stores, but alcohol is available in bars and restaurants

North Carolina: Liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day, but beer and wine are available in grocery stores

North Dakota: Liquor sales are prohibited after 6 PM on Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day

Ohio: State-run liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day

South Carolina: Liquor sales are prohibited on Christmas Day and on Sundays

Texas: The sale and serving of any liquor is prohibited on Christmas Day”

Did you notice that New York is not included in that list?

No, you are not banned from drinking alcohol on Christmas Day in New York State.

Liquor and wine stores have the option to open and sell alcohol for off-premises consumption on Christmas Day, in accordance with regular county closing hours. Additionally, they are permitted to sell alcohol for on-premises consumption during their regular operating hours. Further information can be found online.

Also Read:

Reference article