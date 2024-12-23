Alabama man condemned to life in prison for ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ murders

A 23-year-old man has received a life sentence without the chance of parole for the savage killings of seven individuals in Alabama.

John Michael Legg, the perpetrator of the infamous “Seven Deadly Sins” murders in 2020, has admitted to committing multiple counts of capital murder.

On Wednesday, December 18, Morgan County Circuit Judge delivered the sentence after Legg’s plea hearing. This ruling came shortly after a court deemed him mentally fit to stand trial. Frederic Allen Rogers, Legg’s co-conspirator, had already received a comparable sentence earlier this year.

On June 4, 2020, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting at a residence on Talacuh Road in Valhermoso Springs. When the deputies arrived at the scene, they were met with a horrifying sight. Seven victims had tragically lost their lives, with some of them also suffering burn injuries. It is believed that Legg and Rogers purposely started a fire to eliminate any potential evidence.

Tammy England Muzzey, James Benford, Jeramy Roberts, Roger Jones, William Hodgin, Emily Payne, and a juvenile female whose name was withheld were the victims in this tragic incident. The investigation revealed that the victims and the culprits were affiliated with a gang known as the “Seven Deadly Sins.” The motive behind these murders was a drug dispute and escalating tensions fueled by social media activity.

Legg and Rogers were on the run after the killings, but their escape was short-lived. On June 21, 2020, deputies in Marion County, Oregon, apprehended them during a routine traffic stop. They were then extradited back to Alabama on June 28, 2020.

In February 2021, two men were indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on various charges of capital murder. These charges include murder during a robbery, burglary, and arson, as well as murder involving a single scheme or course of conduct.

The case marked one of the most horrible crimes in Morgan County history. District Attorney Scott Anderson sought a capital sentence for both individuals. Earlier this year, the jury decided against the death penalty and sentenced Rogers to life without parole.

Legg’s decision to plead guilty meant that he would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. This choice brought the case to a close, eliminating the need for a lengthy trial.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Mike Swafford described the case as “the most devastating crime ever recorded in this county.” He expressed his desire that the conclusion of the case would bring some solace to the families of the victims.

