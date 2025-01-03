Couple Arrested and Charged After Early Morning Domestic Dispute in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg, Mississippi: A married couple was taken into custody after an early morning domestic dispute in Hattiesburg on Thursday.

Jon Badger, 29, of Hattiesburg, and Heather Jones-Badger, 40, of Bogalusa, Louisiana, face charges of domestic violence – simple assault.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that officers responded to the incident on Westover Drive around 5:10 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that an argument between the couple had escalated into violence. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

After being released from the hospital, the couple was returned to HPD custody for questioning.

The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested Jon and Heather Badger and took them to the Forrest County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the police department will provide updates as they become available.

