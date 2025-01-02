Oklahoma Senator Introduces Bill Which Would Prohibit Student Cell Phone Use In Schools To Improve Academic Focus

Oklahoma’s move to reduce distractions in the classroom has taken a meaningful step forward with the introduction of Senate Bill 139. State Senator Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, is pushing to ban cell phone use by students in schools from the start to the end of the school day. This legislation was prompted by fears that cell phone usage in the classroom could significantly influence both academic achievement and the mental health of pupils.

The plan, if approved, would not create a statewide mandate but rather would give school districts the authority to develop their own phone-free policies. Seifried’s technique tries to quickly adapt to create a learning environment free from the constant buzz of notifications and social media. “If we don’t have big-time adoption across the state, then sure, maybe we need to go to the next level and have a mandate. Mandatory legislation, however, irritates me. “This is a local school district deal,” Governor Kevin Stitt told FOX 25 earlier this month, implying a willingness to take harder steps if voluntary adoption fails.

According to KOCO, Seifried believes that without distractions like phones in the classroom, academic achievements will improve. “Districts that have passed this have seen an increase in test scores,” she informed me. Many teachers agreed, believing that a phone-free classroom may reduce behavioral concerns and streamline educational emphasis.

Seifried’s bill also seeks to address the growing concern about student well-being. Continuous internet involvement is believed to exacerbate stress, anxiety, and depression, which have become increasingly common among the younger population. During a two-day study, experts explored how student phone use links to these unfavorable mental health effects. “With national research increasingly showing that classroom phone use harms students’ grades and their overall well-being, more states are taking action to limit devices in schools,” Seifried stated in a Stillwater News Press article. Keeping in mind those who rely on their phones for medical monitoring, the measure would require districts to establish clear disciplinary penalties for policy infractions.

Overall, SB139 serves as both a testament and a response to the expanding issues faced by digital devices in educational settings. Local educators and mental health professionals support the new bill, which aims to refocus on conventional learning, free from today’s digital distractions.

