Federal authorities probe the “unlawful death” of reintroduced wolf in Colorado

Federal wildlife officials made an announcement on Thursday, stating that they are actively seeking any information regarding the illegal killing of a gray wolf in Colorado. This particular gray wolf was reintroduced to the state as part of a restoration program that was mandated by voters.

In August, state wildlife officials captured the wolf, a mature male identified as 2309-OR, from the Copper Creek pack, The pack had been responsible for a string of livestock attacks in Grand County. Unfortunately, a few days after being captured, the wolf passed away in captivity due to preexisting injuries that were not related to its capture, according to state officials.

The USFWS is conducting its first investigation into the release of 10 wolves in Oregon’s Grand and Summit counties in December 2023. These releases were part of Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction program, which is being managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The program was initiated following a narrowly approved ballot initiative in 2020.

Colorado ranchers have fiercely opposed the program that requires them to compensate for livestock lost to wolf predation. The capture of the Copper Creek pack was a response to the significant loss of at least nine cattle and 15 sheep in and around Grand County in 2024. However, industry groups argue that their “undocumented losses” exceed these numbers.

Colorado’s newly reintroduced population of gray wolves is afforded protection under the Endangered Species Act, which prohibits any form of harassment, harm, or killing of these animals in most situations. In an effort to bring the perpetrator of the killing of wolf 2309-OR to justice, the US Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has announced a monetary reward. Individuals with information about this incident can provide tips by calling 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477), sending an email to [email protected], or visiting the agency’s website.

Wildlife advocates have previously initiated an anti-poaching reward program offering up to $50,000. The purpose of this initiative is to encourage individuals to provide information that would lead to the identification and prosecution of those responsible for illegally killing wolves in Colorado. Unfortunately, a second reintroduced wolf, referred to as 2307-OR, recently passed away in Grand County due to a confrontation with another wolf. However, during the necropsy conducted by USFWS, it was discovered that the animal had also sustained an old gunshot wound to its rear leg, which had already healed.

The USFWS investigation coincides with the upcoming decision by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission regarding a request from livestock industry groups to halt the wolf reintroduction program. At its January 8 meeting, the commission’s 11 voting members will deliberate on the petition, although agency staff have already recommended rejecting it and moving forward with the release of 10 to 15 wolves from Canada this winter.

On Thursday, a representative from Colorado Parks and Wildlife chose not to provide any comments, instead directing inquiries regarding the investigation to representatives from USFWS.

The Rocky Mountain Wolf Project emphasized the urgency of releasing more wolves in Colorado due to the recent illegal activity. In a press release on Thursday, the group stated, “We must proceed with releasing more wolves over the coming months and years to ensure the success of our wolf restoration program.”

