New Orleans Police Open Fire on SUV Driver Who Killed 15: Shocking Footage Emerges

A widely circulated social media video appears to show the moment New Orleans police opened fire on a suspect accused of killing 15 people by driving their SUV into a crowd during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Authorities have confirmed that a car ‘deliberately’ crashed into New Year’s Eve revelers on New Orleans’ iconic Bourbon Street at around 3:15 a.m., killing 15 people. According to initial accounts, the incident resulted in at least 15 fatalities and 30 injuries.

NOLA Ready, the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, has advised locals to avoid the Canal Street and Bourbon Street neighborhoods.

The organization posted on X: “There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area.”

The injured people from the incident have been taken to hospital, NOLA Ready confirmed. “There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS and 10 fatalities,” they added.

A US Army veteran, who claims to have been on Bourbon Street with his wife, recalled the scene. He described the SUV as “speeding’ along the avenue and ‘running people over.”

On social media, Jim Mowrer wrote: “Was on bourbon street in New Orleans went my wife tonight about 20 minutes ago. SUV came down speeding and running people over. Mass casualty event, tried to first aid but most were dead. Estimate double digit deaths.”

