A Central Texas family Welcomes first baby of 2025 born at CRDAMC.

Posted by Jan McDonald January 2, 2025

A bundle of joy awaits a Central Texas resident as they bid farewell to Fort Cavazos Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center (CRDAMC).

Greyson Holbrooke Smith has become the first baby born at the CRDAMC hospital this year, as stated in a press release by the hospital.

Parents First Lt. Brady Smith, an air defense artillery officer from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Danielle Smith, are thrilled to welcome their baby boy, Greyson Smith, into the world.

At 3:04 a.m., the baby was born, weighing eight pounds and two ounces. The little one measured nearly 21 inches in length.

The family is fond of Central Texas, where they relocated just over a year ago. Originally from Rancho Cucamonga, California, the couple now resides in Central Texas with their two-year-old daughter.

Brady Smith eagerly mentioned that once they are settled in the mother-baby unit, grandma will bring her over.

Brady Smith spoke highly of the experience, describing it as less intimidating than the initial encounter.

Jan McDonald
