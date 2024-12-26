Two People Slashed at Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve

2 slashed at Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve

Posted by Jan McDonald December 26, 2024

A suspect is in custody after two people were slashed at Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve.

The attack occurred around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night. A 26-year-old woman was slashed in the neck, and a 42-year-old man was slashed in the wrist. The attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive.

The 28-year-old suspect, Jason Sargeant, was apprehended, and a knife was found at the scene. He faces multiple charges, including assault and menacing.

“We made the apprehension; we did our job. We had the presence of uniformed officers there. This appears to be a person with a mental health history. This is clearly someone who needs help,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

This incident comes amid growing concerns about safety in the subway system. Over the weekend, a woman tragically died after being burned on the F train in Coney Island. A suspect was arrested the same day.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional 250 National Guard troops would be deployed to the subway system, following an overall decline in subway crime. Hochul noted that crime had decreased by 10% since March when 750 National Guard members were initially deployed.

Officials also revealed that every subway car is now equipped with a surveillance camera.

