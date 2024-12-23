3 Men Linked to Texas Crime Group Apprehended in Florida, Sought in Mississippi and Alabama for ATM Burglary Operation

On December 18, 2024, Santa Rosa County deputies in Florida made three arrests following a traffic stop. During the stop, the deputies discovered an ATM burglary operation that spanned multiple states. In addition to this, they also seized a significant amount of drugs and paraphernalia.

The trio of Andrew Bishop, 18, Dylon Thomas, 20, and Brad Fokam, 19, were apprehended during a routine traffic stop on Highway 90 for a window tint violation. The arrests took place as authorities identified them as the individuals responsible for a series of ATM burglaries throughout the southeastern United States.

Through collaboration among multiple state agencies, investigators were able to link the suspects to a larger organized crime group based in Houston, Texas.

The three suspects are facing a range of charges, including trafficking fentanyl, intending to sell synthetic drugs, possessing a controlled substance, and providing false identification to law enforcement. In an attempt to avoid being caught, both Fokam and Thomas initially provided deputies with false names and birthdates.

They would use glue-coated debit cards to disable ATMs. When a technician arrived to repair the machine, the suspects ambushed him and used threats or force to steal the cash inside.

A search of the suspects’ vehicle yielded important evidence. Deputies discovered a trafficking quantity of fentanyl powder, 24 baggies of synthetic cannabinoids (Spice), marijuana, and tools for ATM burglaries.

The goods recovered included gloves and a “Looney Tunes” hoodie that matched evidence from an ATM burglary in Mississippi. Notably, the suspects did not change their clothes while fleeing, allowing law authorities to connect them to the murders.

Charges against the three suspects include trafficking fentanyl, possessing synthetic drugs with the intent to sell, possessing a controlled substance, and providing fake identification to law officers. Fokam and Thomas first gave deputies bogus names and birthdates in order to avoid arrest.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson praised his deputies for their prompt response in apprehending the perpetrators and issued a warning to others.

“Don’t bring your crime into or through this county! We don’t play in Santa Rosa County,” Johnson said. He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, stating, “If you find a card glued into an ATM slot, leave immediately and contact authorities.”

The arrests underline the necessity of interagency cooperation in tackling organized crime. While the suspects are still in custody, officials are working to identify more members of the Texas-based crime ring.

Reference Article