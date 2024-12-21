SeaWorld Orlando aids recovering manatee rescued from Mobile canal

A cold-stressed manatee was recently spotted in Alabama, raising both hope and uncertainty for its future. Thankfully, the manatee has been rescued and is currently undergoing rehabilitation in the temperature-controlled pools at SeaWorld Orlando’s critical care manatee rescue and rehabilitation facility. It is important to note that cold stress is the primary cause of death for manatees in Alabama and the surrounding waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico.

On Tuesday, December 17, a manatee was spotted in the Theodore Industrial Canal off Mobile Bay by a local fisherman. The Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) and the Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network promptly responded to evaluate the manatee’s condition and determined that it required immediate intervention. Collaborating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and other members of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), Alabama partners swiftly devised a rescue and transport plan. This plan aimed to provide emergency assistance to the manatee and transfer it to Florida for specialized care at one of the MRP’s manatee critical care facilities.

“The animal exhibited signs of cold stress, such as being skinny and having skin discoloration. It remained at the surface and did not leave the area, indicating that rescue was a viable option,” stated Dr. Ruth H. Carmichael, the Director of DISL/MSN. She further emphasized the concern for cold-stress related mortality during this time of year, when water temperatures in Alabama can become too cold for manatees to survive.”

A collaborative effort between the Dauphin Island Sea Lab (DISL), FWC, USFWS, and the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Marine Resources Division resulted in the successful capture of a male manatee on December 19. Measuring 215 centimeters or seven feet in length, the manatee was deemed underweight for its size, weighing only 450 pounds. With the assistance of partners from DISL, FWC, and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the manatee was safely transported to SeaWorld Orlando for further care.

Dr. Joseph Gaspard, Vice President of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando and Vice-Chair of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), expressed his awe at the incredible teamwork displayed during this rescue mission. He highlighted the dedication of the MRP and its rescue partners, who united to save a severely ill manatee. Dr. Gaspard emphasized the importance of prompt action and expertise in addressing the needs of distressed animals. This collaborative effort exemplifies their unwavering commitment to safeguarding manatees across all U.S. waters. Working alongside these passionate organizations is a privilege, as together they provide these magnificent creatures with a second chance to thrive in their natural habitats.

Reporting manatee sightings to the DISL/MSN network is crucial throughout the year, with particular emphasis during the winter months when these animals are more susceptible to distress and illness.

Carmichael stated that due to swift reporting, they were able to promptly evaluate the manatee’s condition and collaborate with their partners to relocate the animal. Although the outcome for the manatee remains uncertain, the quick response from all involved agencies has significantly increased its chances of survival. Carmichael further expressed gratitude for the leadership and assistance provided by their partner organizations, emphasizing their invaluable contribution to this endeavor.

