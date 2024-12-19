Alabama Senator Proposes Imposing Severe Punishments For Porch Piracy, Including Potential 20-year Jail Terms

Senator April Weaver has announced her plans to sponsor a bill during the upcoming 2025 regular session. This legislation aims to address the issue of package theft, known as “porch piracy,” in Alabama. If passed, the proposed law would make stealing packages from people’s homes a felony offense, carrying a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

“Video doorbells and other affordable home security devices have helped fight crime, but a simple Google news or YouTube search of the term ‘porch pirates’ reveals thefts at Christmas remain a serious, ongoing, and growing problem,” Weaver said. “The Grinches among us are still trying to steal Christmas, but perhaps a 20-year prison sentence in Alabama will give their hearts plenty of time to grow three sizes.”

Alabama could potentially become the twelfth state to address the issue of porch piracy if this bill is passed into law.

Here are the states that are included:

Arkansas Florida Georgia Kentucky Michigan Missouri New Jersey Oklahoma Pennsylvania Tennessee Texas



The legislation outlines various penalties that would be imposed based on the value of the stolen packages. These penalties would be applicable to any item that is mailed or shipped to another person.

Theft of packages valued above $2,500 – Theft of Property First Degree, a Class B felony punishable by two to 20 years of incarceration. Theft of packages valued between $1,500 and $2,500 – Theft of Property Second Degree, a Class C felony punishable by to one to 10 years of incarceration. Theft of packages valued between $500 and $1,499 – Theft of Property Third Degree, a Class D felony punishable by to one to five years of incarceration.



The regular session for 2025 is set to begin on February 4th.

