Daniel Williams Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Year After He Died In Alabama Prison

A lawsuit alleging wrongful death has been filed against the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections. The lawsuit stems from the death of an inmate who was fatally injured just before his scheduled release from prison in the previous year.

The family of Daniel Williams, a 22-year-old man who tragically lost his life after reportedly enduring days of rape and brutal beatings at Staton Correctional Facility, has filed a lawsuit. The suit has been brought forth by the esteemed Birmingham law firm, Farris, Riley, and Pitt.

Williams, a father of two, had been sentenced to almost a year in prison due to an assault and theft charge. His release from Staton was expected on November 9, 2023.

“Within days of reaching that time of when he would be free, he was held against his will for roughly three days, sexually assaulted, raped during that time, numerous times, had restraint marks and beat nearly to the point of unconscious,” said Callee Mendenhall, one of the lead attorneys on the lawsuit. “In fact, when they did find him, he was unconscious.”

According to the lawsuit, the Williams family was informed that he had suffered an overdose. However, upon visiting him at the hospital, they discovered a contrasting narrative.

“They saw their son had ligature marks around their wrists around their ankles,” Mendenhall said. “He was so severely beaten he had indentations around his skull. We have learned the state has concluded its investigation and has decided to not press any charges based on what has happened here.”

Mendenhall stated that the purpose of filing the wrongful death lawsuit is to pursue justice. According to Mendenhall, the individual who allegedly attacked Williams was another inmate with a lengthy record of engaging in sexual and physical violence.

“The guards and the officers do not have adequate resources and time to go make sure all the inmates are accounted for, they’re where they need to be and that more violent offenders because of overcrowding are being allowed to stay in lower security areas,” Mendenhall said.

The lawsuit is anticipated to go through a lengthy legal process that could span over several years. Despite multiple attempts, ADOC officials could not be reached for comment regarding the lawsuit.

You can find the complete lawsuit by clicking here.

