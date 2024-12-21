Grieving Buffalo family falls prey to funeral scam, facing the lowest of the low

Sonny Chambers Jr. III, a resident of Buffalo’s East Side, had a deep passion for the Buffalo Bills since childhood. Known for his love for cooking and dancing, he had the innate ability to bring joy to the lives of those around him.

Tragically, a mere two weeks ago, the life of the 42-year-old was abruptly cut short when he was fatally shot at a residence in Georgia. Adding to the heartbreak, his stepson has been apprehended and now faces charges for his murder.

Chambers’ family in Buffalo was unable to attend his funeral, but fortunately, a loved one discovered Facebook pages that announced the live-streaming of Chambers’ funeral. These pages even featured his picture, making it a more personal and meaningful experience for those who couldn’t be there in person.

According to his aunt Mary Chambers, they began sharing it.

According to Mary, over 40 family members and friends clicked on the links, which prompted them to provide their credit card information in order to access the live stream.

Mary expressed her deep longing to attend the funeral service and proceeded to provide her credit card details. Unfortunately, the family was left utterly devastated upon discovering that the links they had clicked on were fraudulent and held no affiliation with the actual funeral home.

Mary expressed her strong disapproval, stating that there should be a criminal charge for such behavior. She emphasized that this action is particularly reprehensible, likening it to kicking someone when they are already at their lowest point.

Mary expressed relief that neither she nor her loved ones experienced any financial losses, and they took immediate action by canceling their credit cards.

According to the BBC, there has been a rise in these scams recently.

I had a conversation with Katarina Schmieder from the BBB of Upstate New York. She emphasizes the importance of exercising caution while browsing the internet, even if a particular page or link appears genuine. In the instance mentioned, the scam Facebook page featured a photo of Chambers. Schmieder further advises individuals to directly contact the company in question if any suspicions arise, such as reaching out to the funeral home directly in this case.

