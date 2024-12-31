Rescuers save man from overturned car in water-filled ditch

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a man who was reportedly impaired by drugs from an overturned vehicle that was filling with water after flipping into a ditch.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 call reported that a car had flipped over and was submerged in a ditch. A bystander attempted to break a window to help the driver, officials said. Deputies arrived as the passenger side of the vehicle was filling with water. They managed to break the rear passenger side window, open the door, and pull the driver to safety.

Robert Prange, 40, from the Town of Wheatfield, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also Read:

Reference Article