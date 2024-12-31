Rescuers save man from overturned car in water-filled ditch

Posted by Jan McDonald December 31, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y.  — Two Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a man who was reportedly impaired by drugs from an overturned vehicle that was filling with water after flipping into a ditch.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 call reported that a car had flipped over and was submerged in a ditch. A bystander attempted to break a window to help the driver, officials said. Deputies arrived as the passenger side of the vehicle was filling with water. They managed to break the rear passenger side window, open the door, and pull the driver to safety.

Robert Prange, 40, from the Town of Wheatfield, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also Read:

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.