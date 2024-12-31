Starting from January 1, 2025, a new law in New Jersey will eliminate the need for teachers to pass a reading, writing, and mathematics test in order to obtain certification.

According to the New Jersey Monitor, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy passed Act 1669 as part of the state’s 2025 budget in June. The law aims to tackle the teacher shortage in the state by eliminating the requirement for individuals seeking an instructional certificate to pass a “basic skills” test conducted by the state’s Commissioner of Education.

DOJ Attorney Who Prosecuted Over 1,500 J6 Cases Will Step Down Before Trump Takes Office

The attorney who was responsible for prosecuting more than 1,500 J6 cases will be stepping down from their position before Donald Trump takes office. This news comes as a surprise to many, as the attorney has been instrumental in bringing charges against those involved in the January 6th Capitol riot.

Throughout their tenure, the attorney has shown an unwavering commitment to justice and has been relentless in their pursuit of holding individuals accountable for their actions on that fateful day. Their efforts have resulted in numerous arrests and convictions, sending a strong message that such acts of violence and insurrection will not be tolerated.

However, with the impending change in administration, the attorney has decided to step down from their role. This decision is likely driven by a desire to ensure a smooth transition and to allow the incoming administration to appoint their own candidate for the position.

While their departure is certainly a loss for the Department of Justice, the legacy they leave behind is one of dedication and commitment to upholding the rule of law. They have set a high standard for future prosecutors to follow and have shown that justice will prevail, regardless of political affiliations or personal agendas.

As the attorney prepares to hand over the reins to their successor, it is important to acknowledge the significant impact they have had on the J6 cases. Their tireless work has brought justice to many and has served as a reminder that the actions of a few should not define our democracy.

Moving forward, it will be crucial for the Department of Justice to continue the work that has been started and to ensure that all those involved in the Capitol riot are held accountable. The attorney’s departure may mark the end of their tenure, but it should not diminish the importance of the cases they have prosecuted.

In conclusion, the attorney who has prosecuted over 1,500 J6 cases will be stepping down from their position before Donald Trump takes office. Their dedication and commitment to justice have been commendable, and their departure will undoubtedly leave a void in the Department of Justice. However, their legacy will continue to inspire future prosecutors and serve as a reminder that the rule of law will prevail.

“We need an increase in the number of teachers,” stated Democratic Senator Jim Beach, who sponsored the bill, as reported by the New Jersey Monitor. “This approach is the most effective means of achieving that.”

According to a recent report from the New Jersey Department of Education, there is a high demand for math and science teachers in the state.

Months ago, Murphy enacted a comparable bill that established an alternative route for teachers to bypass the mandatory testing. The New Jersey Education Association, a influential teachers union, played a crucial role in the bill’s development, denouncing the testing requirement as an unnecessary obstacle to entering the profession. According to the National Education Association, teachers in the state earn an average annual salary of $81,102.

In 2017, New York set a precedent by eliminating basic literacy requirements for teachers in the pursuit of promoting diversity. Following this example, New Jersey also decided to do away with such requirements.

Tom Homan recently expressed his disapproval of a Texas representative’s comments regarding his knowledge and ability to address border issues. Homan described the representative as “not real smart” for making such claims. It is evident that Homan was unimpressed with the representative’s understanding of the situation at the border.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, other states like California and Arizona have taken steps to address teacher shortages by reducing requirements for teacher certification. This includes implementing fast-track options for substitute teachers to transition into full-time educators and eliminating exam requirements. These measures aim to quickly fill the gaps in the field that have been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.

As schools grapple with the challenge of helping students recover from the learning setbacks caused by pandemic-related closures, certain states, like Massachusetts, have chosen to reduce testing standards. This approach aims to increase the number of students who pass exams instead of focusing solely on compensating for the educational disruptions they have experienced.

Corporate Media’s Talking Heads Reflect on Their Biggest Blunders of 2024

Despite the state spending almost double the national average on education and New York teachers being some of the highest-paid in the country, only about half of the students in grades three through eight tested as proficient in English and Math in the 2022 to 2023 school year. This highlights the failure of teachers unions, which continue to hold significant bargaining power in blue states, to improve learning outcomes for students. The National Education Association reports that teachers unions push legislation that protects teachers, prioritizing their interests over the needs of students.

Please consider making a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to support independent journalism. Your contribution plays a vital role in ensuring we can continue providing you with high-quality, comprehensive news coverage, both at the local and national levels.

Also Read:

Reference Article