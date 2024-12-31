Mother of Missing Infant Kahleb Collins Charged with 4 Felonies, Believed to be Deceased

Kahleb Collins, a baby from Alabama who has been missing since September, was revealed by the police on Monday to have been deceased for several months. In a tragic turn of events, his mother, who miraculously survived a devastating car accident that claimed the lives of the rest of their family, has now been charged with multiple felonies.

According to a previous report by The Thread, authorities have been conducting an urgent search for 1-year-old Kahleb Rowan Collins. The young child was unaccounted for following a tragic incident in which his father, 40-year-old Steven Collins, drove his Toyota Tacoma into a tree at a high speed. The accident resulted in the unfortunate deaths of both Steven and his 2-year-old daughter, Ryleigh Collins.

Wendy Bailey, the 22-year-old mother of Kahleb and Ryleigh, was also present in the truck during the accident. Unfortunately, she sustained severe injuries and has been in critical condition since the incident on December 8th.

Police discovered that Kahleb, who was not present in the truck during the accident, came to their attention following the crash. Since then, they have been actively searching for the 1-year-old, eventually determining that the baby had been missing since September.

On December 11th, John Elton Bailey, the grandfather of the children, aged 55, was arrested in Fayette County. He was charged with failure to report a missing person.

After a period of silence, the police have finally provided an update on the case. Tragically, they now believe that Kahleb, the missing child, is no longer alive. In connection to this complex case, Wendy Bailey, the child’s mother, has been charged with three serious felonies.

Child abuse, domestic violence, and homicide charges fall under the category of class A felonies, while the desecration or abuse of a corpse is classified as a class C felony.

On Monday afternoon, Bailey was taken into custody and placed in the Fayette County Jail. The charges against her were brought by the SBI, who will be requesting that her bond be denied in accordance with Anaih’s Law.

“This investigation has posed unique challenges due to the heartbreaking loss of two young children,” remarked 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin. “I would like to express my appreciation for the outstanding efforts and collaboration demonstrated by all the agencies involved, including the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Bureau of Investigation, and the Alabama State Troopers.”

Also Read:

Reference Article