Oklahoma Woman Filed Lawsuit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has recently been accused by an Oklahoma woman, adding to the list of individuals who have come forward with allegations against him.

The Oklahoma woman asserts in a new lawsuit that Combs lured her to one of his parties in 2006. There, she claims Combs drugged and sexually attacked her.

“It is difficult, scary at the same time, but I do know that I do want my story to be told,” said Latroya Grayson, alleged victim.

After filing a complaint against musician Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Latroya Grayson and her attorney spoke with NewsNation, alleging drugging and sexual abuse.

“Today, she was very brave, and through her doubts wanted to come forward,” Ariel Mitchell, Grayson’s attorney said.

In the lawsuit, Grayson claims that her half-sibling was the fortunate winner of a trip for two to one of Combs’ parties in New York City back in 2006.

During the party, Grayson, who was 23 at the time, began feeling unwell and ultimately lost consciousness after consuming two drinks, as stated in the lawsuit.

Grayson woke up in a hospital with a torn shirt, her underwear and shoes missing, and no memory of how she ended up there.

“Her next memory was being in the hospital,” Mitchell said. “After finally returning to the hotel she had to leave to go back to Oklahoma. The next day, she received a call from an unidentified woman telling her she shouldn’t pursue anything against Diddy because it would be a waste of time.”

Grayson admitted that she felt fear when it came to reporting the incident, as she genuinely believed the words spoken by the caller.

Now that Combs is behind bars on federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking, Grayson feels more at ease sharing her story.

“Anyone else that was impacted by it, I think they should also tell their story,” Grayson said.

Combs’ attorney categorically dismissed Grayson’s allegations as “pure fiction” in a statement to NBC News.

Combs has entered a plea of not guilty to the federal charges against him.

The trial is set to commence on May 5th.

Reference Article