New York Lottery Winner Chooses Lump Sum Payment of $1,000 a Day for Life

December 24, 2024

According to the New York Lottery, a resident of Dutchess County has won the top prize of $1,000 A Day For Life by matching all six numbers in the Aug. 30 CASH4LIFE drawing.

The winning numbers for the ticket purchased at Hess Mart located at 1569 Route 22 in Brewster were 10, 12, 14, 28, 29, with a Cash Ball of 03.

The top prize for CASH4LIFE ensures a minimum payout of $7,000,000.

Bruce Johnson of Wingdale, the winner of the prize, decided to receive the cash value of the minimum payout. This decision led to a one-time payment of $4,557,082 after the necessary withholdings were made.

During the fiscal year 2023-2024, school districts in Dutchess County were allocated a total of $47,798,668 in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Last week, a lucky New York Lottery player from Long Island, Jose Carranza, celebrated his big win of $1 million on a scratch-off game.

Mastic resident Carranza chose to receive a lump sum payment of $416,641, after necessary withholdings, as confirmed by officials.

During the fiscal year 2023-2024, the New York Lottery, which is the biggest and most lucrative lottery in North America, contributed a staggering $3.8 billion to public education in the state of New York.

