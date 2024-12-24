West Tennessee Drug Task Force Confiscates Hundreds of Guns and Thousands of Drugs in 2024

Posted by Jan McDonald December 24, 2024

Danny Goodman, the 29th District Attorney General, recently praised the West Tennessee Drug Task Force’s efforts to combat crime. In 2024, WTDTF agents confiscated hundreds of firearms, thousands of pounds of illegal substances, and about $1,500,000.00 in drug revenues. Car searches frequently uncover fentanyl and methamphetamine due to the direct passage of I-40, I-155, and Highway 412 through the task force’s three judicial districts.

According to General Goodman, “Crime has no jurisdictional boundaries, and the partnerships formed by all the agencies participating in this joint task force are having tremendous success making our communities safer.”

As 2024 comes to a close, the Task Force celebrates the accomplishments of all of our law enforcement partners in reducing crime, and the district attorneys particularly value the West Tennessee Drug Task Force’s unique efforts.

Jan McDonald
