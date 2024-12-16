Alabama woman claims she was raped by Diddy and Jay-Z but’made some mistakes’ in her account

The woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was 13 has recently come forward and admitted that there are inconsistencies in her story.

Jane Doe, a 38-year-old woman, alleges that she was raped at an after-party for the MTV Music Video Awards in 2000. However, she acknowledges that she may have made some mistakes in recalling the details of that night.

Doe, currently residing in Alabama, explains that she was living in Rochester when the alleged assault took place. She vividly remembers sneaking out of a window and enlisting the help of a friend to drive her to New York City, with the hope of attending the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall.

Despite not having a ticket to the awards show, she managed to gain entry into an after-party by a stroke of luck. A limo driver outside the venue spotted her and believed she had the look that Diddy was searching for.

Once at the party — held, she says, at a “large white residence with a gated U-shaped driveway” — a drink she was given allegedly made her feel “funny.” She claims she found a bedroom to lie down, only to be raped there by Diddy and Jay-Z.

“Jay-Z comes over, holds me down,” she reportedly said in her lawsuit. “I start trying to push away. He puts his hand over my mouth, tells me to stop it, to cut the s–t, and then he rapes me like he had me overpowered.”

Doe claims that she was able to escape the house after the supposed assault and sought refuge at a nearby gas station. There, she urgently contacted her father for assistance. However, her father, when interviewed by NBC News, stated that he has no recollection of the 11-hour roundtrip drive that his daughter claims took place.

“We agree he states he doesn’t remember,” Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, told the outlet. “His daughter explains that he was in no state to remember during that point in time due to personal issues he was having then. We are talking about a time frame more than 20 years ago.”

The exact location of the after-party that Doe claims to have attended has not been confirmed by either Buzbee or NBC News. Although Jay-Z and Diddy were seen at a party that night at the now-closed Lotus nightclub, the house described by Doe does not match the description of the building where Lotus was situated.

“We have never suggested the location [of the assault] was the Lotus club,” Buzbee said. “We won’t speculate on whether there was an after-after party, because again, she doesn’t know that.”

It is not known if the rappers went to any other parties that evening.

The claim made by Doe about being taken to New York City lacks evidence as her friend, who she says drove her, is no longer alive and their relatives could not be reached for confirmation.

During the after-party, there is an inconsistency in Doe’s memory regarding the person she spoke to. She mentions having a conversation with Benji Madden, known for being a part of the band Good Charlotte. However, it is worth noting that both Benji and his twin brother Joel were not in New York during that time. Their representative confirmed that they were actually on tour in the Midwest.

“Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and [the] route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear,” Doe says. “So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying.”

She continues to maintain her accusations of rape.

In October, Doe filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging that an unidentified celebrity was also involved. On Sunday, the lawsuit was refiled to include Jay-Z, who quickly denied the “heinous” allegations.

Jay-Z’s attorney is urging the court to dismiss the “frivolous case” and take action against Doe’s legal team for filing a complaint without conducting a thorough investigation.

Buzbee claims that another firm has thoroughly examined the case and referred it to him. He assures that his team will continue to carefully assess Doe’s claims.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is currently representing over 100 individuals who have accused Diddy of wrongdoing. Buzbee has taken legal action by filing more than 20 lawsuits against the music mogul.

