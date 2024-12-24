Winter weather alerts issued for Upstate NY as more snow expected tonight and on Christmas Eve

Upstate New York can expect a few inches of snow tonight and on Christmas morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the chances of experiencing a white Christmas in most areas are highly likely.

Winter weather advisories have been issued by the weather service for Central New York and the North Country, starting from 6 p.m. today until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The weather service has issued a warning, stating that there will be slippery road conditions. They have also mentioned that these hazardous conditions could affect the morning commute on Tuesday.

Heavy snowfall is anticipated tonight, with a potential rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Fortunately, the heaviest snow is expected to occur between midnight and 7 a.m., a time when there are fewer vehicles on the road.

According to Mark Pellerito, a meteorologist at the weather service, the time between midnight and 7 a.m. can be quite unpredictable.

The snow will begin to taper off by 7 a.m., with the exception of a few light lake effect showers in areas downstream of Lake Ontario and in Central New York.

A clipper, which is a rapid-moving low-pressure system that originates from the Canadian plains and passes through the Great Lakes, will be responsible for the majority of the snowfall. While clippers bring with them strong winds, cold temperatures, and snow, the amount of snow is typically limited due to the system’s high speed.

Upstate is expected to have a white Christmas this year, with at least an inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.

According to weather service tallies, Albany currently has 3 inches of snow on the ground, while both Syracuse and Buffalo have 4 inches each.

Most of the snow that has accumulated will remain intact throughout today and Tuesday. The weather will be characterized by cloudy skies and temperatures that hover around freezing or slightly above.

According to Pellerito, if there is currently snow on the ground, it is likely to remain until Christmas.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for the counties shaded in purple. The advisories will be in effect from 7 PM tonight until 1 PM on Tuesday. During this time, several inches of snow are expected to fall, with the majority of it occurring in the early morning hours.

Also Read:

Reference article