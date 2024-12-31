Implementation of New York’s “Gym Law” to Start in February 2025

A few months ago, I made the decision to prioritize my fitness level and took the step of joining a gym. I realized that my nightly routine of indulging in ice cream and donuts was causing me to gain weight, so I knew I needed to make a change.

As I hopped on the stair climber today, I couldn’t help but notice that the usual lunch crowd was slightly thinner than usual. It got me thinking about how the place would look in a few weeks, after the hustle and bustle of Christmas and New Year’s.

New York is all set to welcome the new year with a surge in gym memberships. However, what happens if you find yourself wanting to cancel your membership by the time February rolls around?

New York ‘Gym Law’ Begins In February 2025

Some gyms offer really affordable memberships, but it seems like they rely on people not going and not canceling their memberships.

Canceling a gym membership can be a nightmare, as many gyms used to require a handwritten letter for cancellation. The process was often time-consuming and frustrating, with long waits for automatic payments to stop and other inconveniences. Thankfully, this outdated practice is gradually being replaced by more customer-friendly methods.

In February 2025, New York will witness a major change as a new law comes into effect, putting an end to certain practices.

If you decide to quit the gym and give them notice, they are required to process your cancellation and any refunds within 10 business days.

“This bill aims to provide New Yorkers with the freedom to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, allowing them to break free from contracts that no longer meet their requirements,” stated State Senator Roxanne J. Persaud, one of the bill’s sponsors. -The New York Times

