23-year-old Apprehended For Allegedly Lighting Woman On Fire In North Carolina (Update)

A 23-year-old man is charged with attempted murder in North Carolina following a terrible incident just days before Christmas. Jami Raiziah Griffin has been in police custody since Friday, December 27. Griffin allegedly poured gasoline on a lady and set her on fire on December 16. According to CBS17, the victim, Ashanti Downey, received second- and third-degree burns on the right side of her body.

More Details About Fire Attack Against 20-Year-Old Woman

The incident occurred in Harnett County, Sanford, North Carolina, near Barbecue Church Road. She was heading along the road toward a Dollar General. Sheriff’s deputies initially assumed that three persons unknown to Ashanti, including Jami, had pulled over their car, soaked her in a combustible liquid, and lit her on fire with a cigarette.

Investigators have made the discovery that Ashanti and Jami Raiziah Griffin were living together at the time of the attack. CBS17 reports that law enforcement no longer suspects anyone else besides Griffin to be involved.

What Happens Next?

Ashanti Downey is currently in critical but stable condition. She received medical treatment at Central Carolina Hospital and was subsequently transferred to a local burn center.

Jami will remain in custody without bail over the weekend due to the domestic violence aspect of his charges and his prior connection to Downey. The 23-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to cause serious injury, and an offense against an adult female. Jami is scheduled to appear in Harnett County Court on Monday, December 30th, according to CBS17.

Reference Article