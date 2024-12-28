Man Accused Of Sharing Private Photos In Kansas Found And Apprehend In Missouri

A man suspected of distributing private photos and videos in Kansas has been apprehended in Missouri and extradited to face charges.

Court records from Jackson County, Missouri, filed on Monday, December 23, have unveiled the apprehension of Noah D. Oliver, aged 23, in Kansas City. Oliver, who was wanted for a sexual offense in Kansas, was successfully located and arrested.

In September 2023, Oliver faced a charge for breaching privacy after an incident in Olathe in August. The allegation states that Oliver sent private photos or videos without obtaining permission.

A waiver of extradition was filed in Kansas City on Monday, and by Thursday, Dec. 26, Oliver found himself behind bars in Kansas. According to court records in Johnson County, Kansas, Oliver’s $5,000 bond was posted.

No additional details have been disclosed.

