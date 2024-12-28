Cheektowaga police outline their efforts to prevent violence at Walden Galleria

Cheektowaga police officers were called to the Walden Galleria on the evening of Thursday, the day after Christmas, continuing a holiday tradition.

According to Captain Jeffery Schmidt of the Cheektowaga Police, the increased police presence at the mall was not a direct response to any specific incident. Instead, it was a strategic and premeditated operation to thoroughly search the mall after closing time. This decision was made in light of past occurrences on Boxing Day.

According to the speaker, the issue at hand involves large groups of unsupervised youth. He explains that the actions of a few troublemakers within these groups can lead to significant problems, chaos, and even disaster. This not only compromises the safety of everyone involved but also affects the well-being of the other well-behaved kids present in these situations.

According to Capt. Schmidt, the sweep resulted in only one arrest, with a few additional arrests made for shoplifting. He emphasized that no individuals caused any trouble or were forcibly removed from the mall.

He added that it took some time because with such a large group, people had to find their way back to their cars or to the bus stop, depending on their destination.

Officers responded to the mall at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday. Despite reports of its closure, shoppers were observed continuing to enter the mall. The mall was originally scheduled to close at 8 p.m.

There has been a recurring trend of post-Christmas violence erupting at the Walden Galleria, which has been observed for over a decade.

In 2014, a brawl at the mall resulted in the arrest of six individuals, as reported by 7 News.

There were instances of violent altercations occurring on Boxing Day in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Cheektowaga Police made a recent announcement on social media regarding the mall’s regulations for teenage visitors. The mall has implemented their Parental Escort Policy (PEP) and it will be strictly enforced every day from 1 p.m. until closing time. This policy will be in effect until January 3, 2025.

According to the department, it is important to remember that the Walden Galleria has a parental escort policy. This policy requires anyone under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is at least 21 years old. It is worth noting that each 21-year-old can supervise up to five teenagers during their visit to the mall.

Capt. Schmidt emphasized the importance of community involvement in guiding young individuals towards making responsible choices. Instead of resorting to law enforcement measures, the focus should be on encouraging parents within the community to step forward and assist in ensuring the well-being of these juveniles.

