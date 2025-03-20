4 Detained In Alabama Prison Contraband And Drug Trafficking Incidents

Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the Alabama Department of Corrections Special Services’ investigations into alleged contraband and drug trafficking occurrences at two Alabama prison facilities.

The arrests were made on Saturday and Sunday following three incidents, two at Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore and one at Montgomery Women’s Facility, according to the ADOC.

The first arrest occurred on Saturday, when ADOC K9 officers saw a scheduled visitor, identified as Leigh Culwell, acting suspiciously. Investigators seized around 78 grams of synthetic drugs worth approximately $3,900.

The following day, Fountain correctional officers observed suspicious conduct in Angela McLain and JaDiamond Bolden, two visitors to the prison. ADOC K9 officers arrived, and following an investigation, police discovered around 62 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, worth roughly $3,100, and approximately 136 grams of marijuana, worth about $2,700.

The third instance occurred Sunday at Montgomery Women’s Facility, where visitor Christopher Farris’ questionable behavior was investigated. According to ADOC, as Farris approached his vehicle, he attempted to discard a hidden item in his pants. Officers have since recognized the products as Suboxone strips, a prohibited substance.

Culwell is being jailed at the Escambia County Jail on accusations of illegally distributing a controlled substance, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

McLain and Bolden are also being jailed at the Escambia County Jail on accusations of trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, distribution of a controlled narcotic, first-degree possession of marijuana, and second-degree encouraging prison contraband.

Farris is being held in Montgomery County Jail on accusations of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband, and conspiracy to commit a controlled substance felony (distribution).

Reference Article