Alabama Man Indicted by Federal Grand Jury for Multiple Bank Robberies

According to the Northern District of Alabama US Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury has charged a person with committing a string of bank robberies.

Lawrence Jones, 57, was charged with bank robbery at four Regions Bank branches in Huntsville between May 2022 and January 2023, according to a four-count indictment filed in federal court.

The case was investigated by the FBI, as well as the Huntsville and Madison police departments. Assistant United States Attorneys Sara M. Judah and Russell Penfield are prosecuting the case.

An indictment just contains charges, and in Alabama, a defendant is assumed innocent unless proven guilty.

According to WAFF 48 News, Jones and his partner-in-crime, Eric Cain, were arrested in January 2023.

During that period, officials shared with WAFF journalist Javon Williams:

The first robbery happened at the Wall Triana Highway location in May 2022. The second and fourth robberies happened on Dec. 13 and Jan. 18 at the Madison Boulevard location. The third happened on Jan. 11 at the location on South Memorial Parkway.

Keep checking back for more details as they are released to the public.

