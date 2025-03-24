Alabama Duo Detained After Shooting Leaves Victim With Life-threatening Injuries

Authorities in Alabama have detained two individuals in connection with a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. According to a Birmingham Police Department press release, officers acquired arrest warrants after conducting an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, March 20, 2025, in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham.

WBRC News stated that officers from the North and West Precincts arrived at the location approximately 2:55 a.m. after receiving reports of a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives from the Felony Assault Unit transported the victim in severe condition to the hospital.

Detectives identified the key suspects as 24-year-old Taylor Ball and 35-year-old Anthony Lewis Sr., both of whom live in Birmingham. Their results were reported to the Jefferson County Magistrate’s Office, which then issued arrest warrants.

On March 21, shortly after 7:30 p.m., police from the Special Enforcement Team and Tactical Unit apprehended and arrested both suspects. Authorities confirmed that the Jefferson County Jail is currently holding them without bond.

Ball is facing several accusations, including first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a specific person, and second-degree criminal mischief. Lewis was charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, discharging a firearm into an inhabited vehicle, possession of a handgun by a specific person, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The matter is currently under investigation while officials gather evidence, and both suspects remain in custody.

